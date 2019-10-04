Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 282,283,105.02% -245.2% -37.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,654,320.99% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 average target price and a 237.64% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 23.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.