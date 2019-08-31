Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Since Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0% respectively. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.