Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.66 N/A -3.00 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta and it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.5%. About 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.