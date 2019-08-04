Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.22 N/A -2.61 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $11.67, with potential upside of 350.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 37.1%. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.