Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.29 N/A -3.00 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, KemPharm Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors KemPharm Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.