Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.41 N/A -9.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.