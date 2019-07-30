Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.29 N/A -3.00 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.73 beta which is 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, which is potential 154.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.