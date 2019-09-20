Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus price target of $56.5, with potential upside of 222.49%.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.