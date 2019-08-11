Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.