Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

We are contrasting Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.43 N/A -3.00 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 70.86 N/A -0.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 326.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.