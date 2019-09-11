Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.41 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. From a competition point of view, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 129.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 35.1% respectively. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.