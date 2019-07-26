Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.26 N/A -3.00 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.80 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential 386.01% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.