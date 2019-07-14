Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Reaches $11.66 52 Week Low; Caterpillar (CAT) Sellers Decreased By 12.92% Their Shorts

The stock of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.31 target or 3.00% below today’s $11.66 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $450.22 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $11.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.51 million less. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 659,261 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 21/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 430.00 FROM EUR 340.00; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 29/03/2018 – Puma SE Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% of Puma Biotechnology; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 09/05/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 65C; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY & PINT PHARMA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) had a decrease of 12.92% in short interest. CAT’s SI was 9.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.92% from 11.47M shares previously. With 3.83 million avg volume, 3 days are for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)’s short sellers to cover CAT’s short positions. The SI to Caterpillar Inc’s float is 1.72%. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. The company has market cap of $450.22 million. The Company’s drug candidates include PB272 ) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Puma Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd has 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 91,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Ameritas Invest Prns has 2,522 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com stated it has 109,069 shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). C Ww Grp A S invested in 39,179 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 368,920 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 243 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,683 shares stake. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,086 shares stake. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 1.19 million shares stake.

Analysts await Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.91 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.26 from last year’s $-1.17 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Puma Biotechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Puma Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:PBYI) Devastating 77% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Puma Biotech (PBYI) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Puma Bio files U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Nerlynx – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $351,574 activity. 89 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares with value of $2,472 were sold by BRYCE RICHARD PAUL. Lo Steven sold $52,664 worth of stock or 2,114 shares. $218,334 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) was sold by AUERBACH ALAN H on Tuesday, January 22. $17,682 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) shares were sold by EYLER CHARLES R.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caterpillar Stock Is a Growth Play and (Maybe) an Income Play – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.