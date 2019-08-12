Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.37 N/A -0.09 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s current beta is 1.69 and it happens to be 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vericel Corporation’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 38.24% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Vericel Corporation shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Vericel Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.