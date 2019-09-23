Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Comparison side by side

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.62 N/A -2.61 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $60.33, while its potential upside is 53.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.