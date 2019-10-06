Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 279,728,506.79% -245.2% -37.9% Synthorx Inc. 33,427,124.37% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 86.2%. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.