Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparing side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.23 N/A -2.61 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta which is 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 13.3% respectively. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.