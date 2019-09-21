Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Contrasting side by side

Since Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.20 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Puma Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 1,654.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 29.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.