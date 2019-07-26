Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.7 and 20.7 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.