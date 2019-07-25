Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.26 N/A -3.00 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 132.23 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 264.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has stronger performance than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.