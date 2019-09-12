Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparison side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.39 N/A -2.61 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 32488.91 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival ObsEva SA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. ObsEva SA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 70.4% of ObsEva SA shares. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year ObsEva SA has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ObsEva SA beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.