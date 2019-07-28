Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.