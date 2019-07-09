Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.38 beta and it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Global Cord Blood Corporation is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.2%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).