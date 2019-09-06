Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparison side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.91 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 55.95% and its consensus price target is $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.