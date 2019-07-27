Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Contrasting side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 46.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, CytRx Corporation which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.9% respectively. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while CytRx Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.