Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparing side by side

Since Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.75 N/A -3.00 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 43.23 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CytRx Corporation on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival CytRx Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8.8 respectively. CytRx Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.9%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.