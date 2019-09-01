Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 209.63% and its average target price is $18.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.