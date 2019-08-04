Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.22 N/A -2.61 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 360.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 54.7%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.