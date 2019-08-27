Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Contrasting side by side

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.51 N/A -2.61 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.37 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.69 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 100.20% and its consensus target price is $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.