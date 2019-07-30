Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Comparing side by side

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.30 N/A -3.00 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 59.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24.17, with potential upside of 708.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 1.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.