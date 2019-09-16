PulteGroup (PHM) to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019; WIZE PHARMA (WIZP) Shorts Down By 20.83%

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:PHM) shareholders before Sep 17, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. PulteGroup Inc’s current price of $35.25 translates into 0.31% yield. PulteGroup Inc’s dividend has Sep 18, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 5.23 million shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP) had a decrease of 20.83% in short interest. WIZP’s SI was 1,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.83% from 2,400 shares previously. With 30,700 avg volume, 0 days are for WIZE PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s short sellers to cover WIZP’s short positions. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -1.76% below currents $35.25 stock price. PulteGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Millennium Limited Com has invested 0.09% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0.01% stake. 499,995 were accumulated by Natixis. Mufg Americas owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1,111 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 1.23M shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd has 50,358 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 189,200 shares. Mkp Mgmt Lc owns 278,000 shares. Schroder Invest Gp holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 528,176 shares. 131,089 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Incorporated stated it has 467,355 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 56,022 shares stake. Mariner Ltd holds 10,122 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 106,724 shares.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.67 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Wize Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. The company has market cap of $3.61 million. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets LO2A products for the treatment of DES in Germany and Switzerland; DES and CCH in Hungary; and DES and SjÃ¶gren's in the Netherlands.