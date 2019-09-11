Pultegroup (PHM) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Cut Position by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose; Broadwood Capital Holding in Biotime (BTX) Has Raised by $3.76 Million as Share Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 77,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 320,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 398,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 3.73 million shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R)

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc owns 10,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc owns 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 15,200 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 102,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 34,448 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested in 0% or 2 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 529,039 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 12,869 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 470,278 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 57,079 shares stake. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 500,245 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 22,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39,900 shares to 77,595 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).