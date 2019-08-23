PulteGroup (PHM) Now Covered By Seaport Global with $44.0000 Target; Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding By $351,750

Analysts at Seaport Global has initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a an analyst note published on Friday, 23 August. The financial firm set a Buy rating on the $9.56B market cap company.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 19,150 shares with $1.45M value, down from 23,840 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 581,271 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.41M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.83M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wilsey Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 5.79% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Beach Inv Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.65% stake. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 37,563 shares. 249 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 12,568 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsrs Llc owns 0.04% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 837 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0.01% or 253,985 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Putnam Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 4.14M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 99,471 shares. Motco owns 100 shares. M&T National Bank Corp, a New York-based fund reported 22,100 shares.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.56 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PulteGroup has $3800 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -5.01% below currents $33.16 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $7200 highest and $59 lowest target. $65.50’s average target is -6.75% below currents $70.24 stock price. Expeditors International had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

