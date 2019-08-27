Pultegroup (PHM) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $301,374 as Stock Value Rose; Genesco (GCO) Shares Declined While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Decreased Position

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (PHM) by 55810% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 11,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 11,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pultegroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 1.52M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 17,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 198,335 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 215,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.66% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 477,688 shares traded or 49.06% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58,490 shares to 232,390 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,123 shares to 24 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

