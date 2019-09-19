PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Reaches $35.49 52-Week High; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shorts Down By 24.62%

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) had a decrease of 24.62% in short interest. AMG’s SI was 1.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.62% from 2.20M shares previously. With 552,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG)’s short sellers to cover AMG’s short positions. The SI to Affiliated Managers Group Inc’s float is 3.22%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 150,751 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study

The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) hit a new 52-week high and has $37.97 target or 7.00% above today’s $35.49 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $37.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $681.24 million more. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 1.98 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.73 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -2.42% below currents $35.49 stock price. PulteGroup had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 10. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 85,529 shares. 12,933 are held by Shell Asset Management. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Growth Mngmt L P has invested 0.2% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hrt Limited Liability reported 11,374 shares. Westpac Bk reported 18,977 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 743,009 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 200,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr, a Iowa-based fund reported 25,078 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 54,246 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jennison Associates Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 22,409 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 542,756 shares.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 202,286 shares. Blair William & Comm Il owns 106,833 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 13,415 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,206 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 6,591 shares. 43,350 are held by Macquarie. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 10,142 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 250 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 97,600 shares. 9,641 were reported by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity. $584,906 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares were bought by Byrne Samuel T.