PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Reaches $33.52 After 5.00% Up Move; Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 9 cut down and sold their holdings in Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Long-term Municipal Advantage Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 5 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 912,231 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $9.27 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $35.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PHM worth $463.35M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Co accumulated 72,117 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 598,947 shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 244,219 shares. Carroll Fincl Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated owns 0.42% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1.20M shares. Argi Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 15,292 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Smithfield Trust Communications accumulated 1,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.89% or 1.13M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 130 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 305,621 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 73,509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $248.82M for 9.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PulteGroup has $3800 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -6.03% below currents $33.52 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.27 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

More notable recent BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust declares $0.0505 dividend – seekingalpha.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With One Of The Highest Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “Mark Meadows seeks criminal referral against Michael Cohen – New York Post” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust for 76,659 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 724,340 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 33,287 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 229,750 shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 10,819 shares traded. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $172.88 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.48 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.