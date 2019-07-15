PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Reaches $33.23 52-Week High; KB Home (KBH) Has 0.77 Sentiment

The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.22 target or 9.00% above today’s $33.23 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.21 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $36.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $828.81M more. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 618,042 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

KB Home (KBH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 81 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 105 reduced and sold equity positions in KB Home. The active investment managers in our database now have: 77.07 million shares, up from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding KB Home in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 78 Increased: 48 New Position: 33.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup has $31 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.50’s average target is -20.25% below currents $33.23 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Thursday, January 17 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.32 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $227.25M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 241,718 shares traded. KB Home (KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash

South Street Advisors Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in KB Home for 157,288 shares. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 1.10 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 676,569 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.58% in the stock. Long Pond Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 566,680 shares.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

