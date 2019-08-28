PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Reaches $33.04 After 3.00% Down Move; VERSUS SYS COMMON SHARES (VRSSF) SI Decreased By 8.06%

VERSUS SYS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) had a decrease of 8.06% in short interest. VRSSF’s SI was 11,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.06% from 12,400 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VERSUS SYS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:VRSSF)’s short sellers to cover VRSSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2231 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 323,277 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59CThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $9.06B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $32.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PHM worth $271.80M less.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is 4.81% above currents $33.04 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.79 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 200,065 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 10,804 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.14 million shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 19,180 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 669,785 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.07% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 4.70M shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 264,663 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.32% or 152,600 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 53,402 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd reported 40,000 shares stake.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pulte Trust cuts PulteGroup stake to 4.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Versus Systems Inc. operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize matches of their games to their players. The company has market cap of $22.51 million. The Company’s Versus platform facilitates various types of multiplayer matches for prizes that include real-money, consumer packaged goods, and downloadable content. It currently has negative earnings.