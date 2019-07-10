PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Reaches $32.54 After 9.00% Up Move; Last Week Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) Analysts

The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 1.07M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $8.82B company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $35.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PHM worth $793.35M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, March 18. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Thursday, April 11. See Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) latest ratings:

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.82 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 35 shares. Investec Asset has invested 0.09% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% or 4.70M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hartford has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jennison Limited Liability stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 1.12 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd Company stated it has 316,700 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt reported 0.8% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications owns 8,449 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 10,804 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 11 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research to “Sell” on Thursday, January 17. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 7.87% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.89 per share. PHM’s profit will be $222.14M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Legal & General Group Public Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 79,700 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 109,282 are held by Nomura. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 53,814 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company accumulated 0% or 2,388 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Putnam Fl Management accumulated 130,719 shares. Kistler invested in 1,600 shares. Hartford has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Arrow Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Nordea Mgmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 10,540 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.04% or 611,232 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 19.81 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $93,924 activity. Luburic Danny sold $93,924 worth of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Tuesday, February 12.