PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Contrasting side by side

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC), both competing one another are Residential Construction companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup Inc. 34 2.81 257.00M 3.30 9.55 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 39 1.31 49.32M 3.40 10.64

Demonstrates PulteGroup Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PulteGroup Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PulteGroup Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup Inc. 749,708,284.71% 18.9% 9.1% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 124,924,012.16% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PulteGroup Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

PulteGroup Inc.’s consensus target price is $34.63, while its potential downside is -4.39%. Meanwhile, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 5.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than PulteGroup Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of PulteGroup Inc. shares and 80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. shares. 0.5% are PulteGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PulteGroup Inc. 1.97% -1.9% 0.7% 15.68% 11.98% 21.24% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year PulteGroup Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats PulteGroup Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled 99,279 owned lots and 43,979 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans, principally for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.