Pulte (PHM) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.35 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $324,000

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 26.64M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (PHM) by 95.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 123,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,481 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 129,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Pulte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.44M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.92% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest has 0.49% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.81% or 868,180 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 0.94% stake. Northern stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 69,248 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 551,304 shares. Missouri-based Ser Corporation has invested 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 1.03 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 1.41 million shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5.36 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.81% or 144.47M shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks plan bigger buybacks this year – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The History of the War on Cash – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PulteGroup (PHM) Announces $500 Million Increase to Buyback Plan, and Tender for Up to $300 Million of its 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2021 – StreetInsider.com” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PulteGroup Is On My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Move over Baby Boomers, Make Room for Generation X – Business Wire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 4,484 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.05% or 525,961 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 89,231 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,374 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 19,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 837 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 28,479 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 15,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 825,658 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Co invested in 0.02% or 28,674 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.16% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 70,077 shares. Laffer Invs stated it has 65,690 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited reported 8,811 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 47,469 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 43,369 shares to 449,367 shares, valued at $33.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).