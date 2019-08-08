Pulte (PHM) Holder Highland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $379,836; As Radian Group (RDN) Share Price Declined, Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.54 Million

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 18.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 126,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 542,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, down from 669,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 424,588 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN EXPANDS GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT FOR TITLE SERVICES WITH PUR; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Corp (PHM) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 14,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 152,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 166,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 900,156 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 5.06 million shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability owns 531,166 shares. Zacks Investment stated it has 185,193 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 2.48 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.22M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 130,597 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 439,161 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 93,572 shares. Capital reported 2.07 million shares stake. Axa holds 0.05% or 593,000 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 16,500 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorp Corporation has 0% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Retail Bank Of America De reported 2.37 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.03% or 2.04 million shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 829,962 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 212,325 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 93,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 44,238 shares to 155,719 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.56M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.