Pulte Homes (PHM) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Companhia Brasileira De Dis (CBD) Holding Has Increased by Capital Growth Management Lp

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc. (PHM) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 17,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 14,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 32,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 2.12M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory (The) (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6,950 shares to 38,160 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $244.89M for 9.39 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 101,865 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 258 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 316,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,618 shares. Leavell Investment Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 10,500 shares. 96,264 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Kames Cap Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,258 shares. Lsv Asset reported 8.29M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 45 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 3.69 million shares. Moors & Cabot has 22,424 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).