Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Holding; Creative Planning Has Cut Its Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake by $399,456

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 758.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 274,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 310,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 36,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 5,257 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, down from 7,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.93. About 708,991 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares to 669,708 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,196 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $273.66M for 15.17 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 39,969 shares to 40,169 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 59,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

