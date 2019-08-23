Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Its Position by $985,905 as Share Price Rose; Rk Asset Management Cut Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $432,796; Market Valuation Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 420,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 383,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 2.83 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM)

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 50,929 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 59,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 227,780 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Co invested in 6,763 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 16,921 shares. Camarda Finance Lc accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 245,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 6,502 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Huntington Bankshares invested in 1,063 shares. 15,801 are held by Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wellington Shields And Llc holds 0.32% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0.03% or 6.53 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 37,590 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 195 shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEIC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, AUM Up – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2017. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35M for 17.11 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares to 3,984 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,885 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 2,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.02% or 11,485 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 253,295 shares. Chartist Ca stated it has 8,171 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.05% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 57,636 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Group has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 798,430 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 102 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Qs Ltd Com invested in 334,024 shares or 0.1% of the stock.