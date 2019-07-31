Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Raised Position

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $120.41. About 17.79 million shares traded or 151.21% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 91,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,682 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 154,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 3.21 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) Stock Price, Quote, History & News – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2016, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (MDY) by 1,635 shares to 70,433 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 13,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 0.27% or 27,128 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has 52,116 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 945,672 shares. 80,071 were reported by Dearborn Partners Ltd Com. Moller Fincl accumulated 0.43% or 9,108 shares. 46,208 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. First Citizens Bancorp Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 71,186 shares. Perritt Mgmt has 5,449 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 1,614 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Personal Cap has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitsubishi Ufj Com invested 1.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 486,664 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 79,625 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 254,835 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PulteGroup, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 21,921 shares in its portfolio. Century Inc invested in 5.23M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 178,311 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Company stated it has 1,740 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 11,485 shares. Smith Salley & Associate reported 0.1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Paragon Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.22% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 13,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 23,599 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.8% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Wilsey Asset Mngmt accumulated 5.79% or 498,376 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 48,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 25,892 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 283,975 shares to 686,725 shares, valued at $114.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 850,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,402 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).