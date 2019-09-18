Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Raised Its Holding by $848,346 as Stock Rose; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Cut Its Holding by $642,066

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.8. About 125,048 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 113.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 27,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,393 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 24,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 908,984 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 25,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 218,042 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.29% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alberta Investment accumulated 283,400 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.08% or 25,933 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 411,704 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,932 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 1,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset holds 8.29 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability invested in 14,806 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 3,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication holds 0.03% or 28,439 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 26,628 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (NYSE:PBF) by 21,910 shares to 30,462 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 79,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,780 shares, and cut its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,486 shares to 129,532 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).