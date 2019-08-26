Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Its Holding; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $922,600 as Share Price Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 69,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 2.54 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 5,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 89,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, up from 83,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.62. About 1.12 million shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,716 were accumulated by Zeke Advisors Lc. Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 10,406 shares. Globeflex Cap L P, California-based fund reported 24,027 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 19,188 shares. Andra Ap reported 310,200 shares. Invesco has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2.66M shares. Thompson Mgmt reported 14,535 shares stake. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 475 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 4,484 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.13% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 8,811 shares. Korea Invest Corp, Korea-based fund reported 50,315 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 29.83M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 49,501 shares stake. 483,590 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 138,432 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,701 shares to 95,753 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 22,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 119,807 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 13,216 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 8,007 shares. S&Co holds 1,390 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd reported 12,495 shares. Smithfield reported 2,969 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,926 shares. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Regions Financial Corp accumulated 2,797 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 79,315 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,213 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Conning Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,212 shares to 9,891 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,952 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.