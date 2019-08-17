Pulte Group (PHM) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Its Holding; Wolverine Asset Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding by $2.49 Million

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 69,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 2.42M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

