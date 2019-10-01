Pulte Group (PHM) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $356,500; Gvo Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Tesla (TSLA)

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $240.84. About 2.69 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 29/03/2018 – TESLA VOLUNTARILY RECALLS MODEL S SEDANS BUILT BEFORE APRIL 2016 OVER POWER STEERING BOLTS; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – US safety agency is ‘unhappy’ Tesla’s Model X crash data was made public; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 03/04/2018 – TSLA DOESN’T REQUIRE EQUITY/DEBT RAISE THIS YR APART FROM LINES; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 729,821 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.22% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 14,968 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.54% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Advisory holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 6,474 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 755,734 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 1,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 22,409 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc has 197,670 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. James Investment Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Hillsdale Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 16,180 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 61,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 130 shares.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.28 million for 9.94 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

